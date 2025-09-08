Left Menu

Navarro Urges India's Trade Shift Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Peter Navarro, White House trade advisor, criticizes India's high tariffs and its oil trade with Russia post-Ukraine invasion. He emphasizes the need for India to negotiate better trade terms with the U.S. and warns against aligning with Russia and China, suggesting potential diplomatic strains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 08-09-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 22:40 IST
Navarro Urges India's Trade Shift Amid Diplomatic Tensions
Peter Navarro

In a recent interview, White House trade advisor Peter Navarro criticized India's trade practices, urging the nation to reconsider its high tariff policies with the United States. He stressed that the ongoing trade tensions could harm India if not addressed.

Navarro pointed out India's increased oil dealings with Russia post-Ukraine invasion, describing them as 'profiteering' and emphasized America's consequential financial burden. He underscored successful trade deals with other nations and urged India to align with U.S. interests rather than risk geopolitical fallout.

On the broader diplomatic stage, Navarro highlighted the complex negotiations with China over tariffs and expressed hope for a diplomatic solution, emphasizing trust in the Trump administration's trade strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jack Draper’s Season Cut Short by Arm Injury

Jack Draper’s Season Cut Short by Arm Injury

 Global
2
After violent protests, Nepal government lifts ban on social media.

After violent protests, Nepal government lifts ban on social media.

 Global
3
Peronists Triumph in Buenos Aires: Political Repercussions for Milei

Peronists Triumph in Buenos Aires: Political Repercussions for Milei

 Global
4
Qatar Mediates: Urging Hamas to Embrace US Ceasefire Proposal

Qatar Mediates: Urging Hamas to Embrace US Ceasefire Proposal

 Qatar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025