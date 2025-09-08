Abbas Ansari's Political Comeback: A Turn in Mau's Legislative Drama

The Allahabad High Court has restored the membership of Abbas Ansari, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLA from the Mau Sadar constituency, by staying his two-year conviction in a hate speech case. This significant legal decision was confirmed by the assembly secretariat on Monday.

Pradeep Kumar Dubey, the Assembly Chief Secretary, announced that Ansari's previous disqualification was rendered void by the high court's recent ruling. The move brings clarity to the political scene, particularly concerning the Mau Assembly bypoll.

Previously, Ansari's seat was declared vacant following his conviction by an MP-MLA court for a hate speech delivered on March 3, 2022. However, the high court's August 20 judgment quashed this conviction, upending the earlier decision and reinstating his political standing.