Left Menu

Norway's Labor Party Wins with Wealth Tax as Pivotal Issue

Norway's Labor Party, led by Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, claimed victory in the general election, securing a narrow win for the center-left over the right-wing parties. The wealth tax was a key issue in the campaign, with Labor advocating to retain it, countering right-wing opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 09-09-2025 04:36 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 04:36 IST
Norway's Labor Party Wins with Wealth Tax as Pivotal Issue
  • Country:
  • Norway

In a closely contested election, Norway's Labor Party, under the leadership of Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, emerged victorious, reaffirming the potential for Social Democratic parties to gain ground in Europe. Their win marks a narrow yet decisive triumph over right-leaning factions.

Central to this electoral battle was the future of Norway's longstanding wealth tax. While the Labor Party pushed to maintain the levy, opposing right-wing groups, including the Progress Party, campaigned to abolish it. This economic debate played a critical role in securing broad voter support for Labor.

The election outcome sets the stage for coalition negotiations, which are anticipated to span several weeks. Despite domestic shifts, Norway's foreign policy remains stable, with continued support for NATO and strong ties to the EU, even as it remains outside the union. Economically, Norway continues to leverage its vast resources and sovereign wealth to maintain its high standard of living.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thailand Braces for Landmark Ruling on Thaksin Shinawatra's Prison Time

Thailand Braces for Landmark Ruling on Thaksin Shinawatra's Prison Time

 Global
2
Thaksin Shinawatra: The Rise, Fall, and Return of a Political Titan

Thaksin Shinawatra: The Rise, Fall, and Return of a Political Titan

 Thailand
3
Indonesia's Ambitious Dairy Cattle Import Plan Faces Challenges

Indonesia's Ambitious Dairy Cattle Import Plan Faces Challenges

 Global
4
Norway's Labor Party Wins with Wealth Tax as Pivotal Issue

Norway's Labor Party Wins with Wealth Tax as Pivotal Issue

 Norway

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025