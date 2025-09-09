Trump's Supreme Court Appeal Stirs Domestic Political Tensions

In a significant legal maneuver, President Donald Trump's administration has requested that the U.S. Supreme Court allow it to withhold billions in foreign aid, challenging a lower court's directive. This move forms part of a broader Republican strategy to curtail U.S. assistance overseas, meeting judicial roadblocks and stirring political debate.

During an unexpected visit to a warship near Puerto Rico, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasized the critical nature of the current counter-narcotics mission. Addressing sailors and Marines, Hegseth underscored that their deployment was connected to burgeoning tensions with Venezuela, whose government has been accused of drug trafficking activities by the Trump administration.

In immigration developments, the U.S. Supreme Court has endorsed President Trump's aggressive immigration enforcement actions. Despite criticisms of racial profiling, agents can proceed with Southern California raids targeting deportation suspects. This decision underscores the ongoing legal and social tensions surrounding Trump's immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)