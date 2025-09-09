Left Menu

Congress Criticizes YSRCP's Support for NDA Nominee

The Congress criticized YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy for supporting the NDA nominee in the vice presidential election, accusing him of betraying democratic forces. Congress leader Manickam Tagore alleged Reddy's decision was influenced by fear of CBI cases rather than Andhra Pradesh's interests.

09-09-2025
In a political showdown ahead of the vice presidential election, the Congress party has launched a scathing attack on YSR Congress Party president Jagan Mohan Reddy for his decision to support the NDA's nominee, C P Radhakrishnan. Leading the charge, Congress leader Manickam Tagore accused Reddy of betraying democratic forces by aligning with an RSS-backed candidate.

Tagore took to social media platform X to express his displeasure, insisting that Reddy's actions were driven by fear of CBI investigations, putting personal survival above the mandate of Andhra Pradesh's people. He urged fellow MPs to support a candidate upholding constitutional values.

Meanwhile, with the stage set for a direct contest between ruling NDA nominee Radhakrishnan and joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy, political tensions are running high. BJP MP Anurag Thakur expressed confidence in Radhakrishnan's victory, asserting his representation of national interests in the election.

