Congress Criticizes YSRCP's Support for NDA Nominee

In a political showdown ahead of the vice presidential election, the Congress party has launched a scathing attack on YSR Congress Party president Jagan Mohan Reddy for his decision to support the NDA's nominee, C P Radhakrishnan. Leading the charge, Congress leader Manickam Tagore accused Reddy of betraying democratic forces by aligning with an RSS-backed candidate.

Tagore took to social media platform X to express his displeasure, insisting that Reddy's actions were driven by fear of CBI investigations, putting personal survival above the mandate of Andhra Pradesh's people. He urged fellow MPs to support a candidate upholding constitutional values.

Meanwhile, with the stage set for a direct contest between ruling NDA nominee Radhakrishnan and joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy, political tensions are running high. BJP MP Anurag Thakur expressed confidence in Radhakrishnan's victory, asserting his representation of national interests in the election.