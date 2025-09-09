Left Menu

NDA's Radhakrishnan Eyes Victory as Vice Presidential Polls Begin

CP Radhakrishnan, NDA's Vice Presidential candidate, is favored to win the election against opposition's B Sudershan Reddy. With 427 expected votes, Radhakrishnan is confident, backed by strong NDA support. Voting concludes today, with results anticipated in the evening amid hopes of cross-party support for the opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 10:49 IST
NDA's Vice-Presidential Candidate CP Radhakrishnan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) made strategic moves ahead of today's Vice Presidential election, appointing Telugu Desam Party leader Ram Mohan Naidu and Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha as polling agents for its candidate, CP Radhakrishnan. Both TDP and JD(U) stand firm in their support for Radhakrishnan.

The election, set to unfold today with polling scheduled before noon and results expected by evening, pits Radhakrishnan against B Sudershan Reddy, a retired Supreme Court judge and the opposition's choice. The vote count heavily favors Radhakrishnan, anticipated to secure 427 votes, surpassing the 391 majority mark required.

Optimism is high within the NDA as BJP MPs and allied parties solidify their backing, predicting a decisive win for Radhakrishnan. Despite the INDIA bloc's push for cross-voting in favor of Reddy, the math seems skewed as Radhakrishnan prepares for a triumph heralded as a 'victory for Indian nationalism.'

