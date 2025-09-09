NDA's Radhakrishnan Eyes Victory as Vice Presidential Polls Begin

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) made strategic moves ahead of today's Vice Presidential election, appointing Telugu Desam Party leader Ram Mohan Naidu and Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha as polling agents for its candidate, CP Radhakrishnan. Both TDP and JD(U) stand firm in their support for Radhakrishnan.

The election, set to unfold today with polling scheduled before noon and results expected by evening, pits Radhakrishnan against B Sudershan Reddy, a retired Supreme Court judge and the opposition's choice. The vote count heavily favors Radhakrishnan, anticipated to secure 427 votes, surpassing the 391 majority mark required.

Optimism is high within the NDA as BJP MPs and allied parties solidify their backing, predicting a decisive win for Radhakrishnan. Despite the INDIA bloc's push for cross-voting in favor of Reddy, the math seems skewed as Radhakrishnan prepares for a triumph heralded as a 'victory for Indian nationalism.'