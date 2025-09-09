Political Intrigue: Nation Awaits Jagdeep Dhankar's Voice Amid Vice Presidential Race

In the midst of a heated Vice Presidential election, the silence of former Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar is drawing significant attention. Dhankar, who resigned unexpectedly citing health issues on July 21, reportedly did so following his vocal criticism of the Modi government's agricultural policies, according to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

Ramesh has continued to press the issue, questioning why Dhankar has been so quiet in the weeks since his resignation. The opposition claims this silence has been forced upon him, given the supposedly contentious nature of his departure, which has cast a shadow over the ongoing Vice Presidential race.

As the nation awaits the election results, scheduled for this evening, candidates CP Radhakrishnan from the NDA and B Sudershan Reddy, representing the joint opposition, prepare for a close contest. Radhakrishnan currently seems to have an advantage with over 427 MPs likely supporting him, surpassing the majority threshold.