Left Menu

Political Intrigue: Nation Awaits Jagdeep Dhankar's Voice Amid Vice Presidential Race

As India's Vice Presidential election intensifies, the silence of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar draws attention. Congress alleges Dhankar's abrupt resignation stemmed from his criticism of the Modi government's farmer policies. Opposition candidate B. Sudershan Reddy faces NDA's CP Radhakrishnan, as voting and counting conclude today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 10:58 IST
Political Intrigue: Nation Awaits Jagdeep Dhankar's Voice Amid Vice Presidential Race
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of a heated Vice Presidential election, the silence of former Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar is drawing significant attention. Dhankar, who resigned unexpectedly citing health issues on July 21, reportedly did so following his vocal criticism of the Modi government's agricultural policies, according to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

Ramesh has continued to press the issue, questioning why Dhankar has been so quiet in the weeks since his resignation. The opposition claims this silence has been forced upon him, given the supposedly contentious nature of his departure, which has cast a shadow over the ongoing Vice Presidential race.

As the nation awaits the election results, scheduled for this evening, candidates CP Radhakrishnan from the NDA and B Sudershan Reddy, representing the joint opposition, prepare for a close contest. Radhakrishnan currently seems to have an advantage with over 427 MPs likely supporting him, surpassing the majority threshold.

TRENDING

1
PM Modi's Commitment Amid Punjab's Worst Flood Disaster

PM Modi's Commitment Amid Punjab's Worst Flood Disaster

 India
2
Dior's Shanghai Branch Faces Penalty Over Data Leaks

Dior's Shanghai Branch Faces Penalty Over Data Leaks

 China
3
Odisha's Strategic Move: Pivoting Broken Rice for Ethanol Production

Odisha's Strategic Move: Pivoting Broken Rice for Ethanol Production

 India
4
Cosmic PV Power: Illuminating Five Years of Solar Excellence

Cosmic PV Power: Illuminating Five Years of Solar Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025