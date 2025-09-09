Nepal Erupts: Students Fuel Anti-Government Protests as Curfews Widen

Nepal has witnessed a surge in anti-government protests led by students. These protests, which defied restrictions on public gatherings, demanded the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. The unrest has spread across various parts of the country, including Kathmandu and Lalitpur.

Protestors chanted slogans against the current leadership and accused the government of corruption. Tire burning and roadblocks have been reported, as well as targeted actions against the residences of political figures such as former PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Authorities responded by imposing curfews in multiple districts, including Kathmandu, Lalitpur, and Bhaktapur, to contain the situation. The deployment of the Nepali Army followed after violent clashes left multiple casualties and injuries. The escalated protests led to the resignation of Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak.