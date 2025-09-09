Probes and Politics: Targeting Allegations or Political Moves?

Federal prosecutors are investigating Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook and two other prominent Trump critics for alleged misrepresentations on mortgage applications. This type of charge is infrequently pursued by the federal government, raising questions about the motivations behind these probes.

The Justice Department opened investigations following referrals by Federal Housing Finance Agency Director William Pulte, himself a Trump appointee. Despite denials of wrongdoing from Cook, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and U.S. Senator Adam Schiff, the probes continue, facing criticism of potential political bias.

While these allegations signal a dedication to investigating mortgage fraud, legal experts caution that the cases may reflect politically motivated use of prosecutorial discretion, an issue both concerning and contentious in the current political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)