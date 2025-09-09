Left Menu

Rachel Reeves Calls for Inflation Reduction and Economic Growth

Britain's finance minister, Rachel Reeves, emphasized assisting the Bank of England in reducing inflation and promoting economic growth. Ahead of an upcoming budget, she highlighted the government's commitment to controlling public spending and supporting the central bank's efforts in stabilizing the economy.

Britain's finance minister, Rachel Reeves, has called for a concentrated government effort to support the Bank of England in its mission to reduce inflation. With a crucial budget announcement looming, Reeves underscored the importance of ancillary measures to boost economic growth.

A Downing Street spokesperson echoed Reeves' sentiments during a recent meeting, noting the government's combined focus on slashing inflation rates and fostering growth, alongside responsible management of public funds.

Key to these efforts is the government's strategic alignment with the central bank to ensure a stable and growing economic environment as the country prepares for future fiscal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

