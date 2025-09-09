Left Menu

Russia and Qatar: Reviving Syria's Energy Sector

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a bid to restore stability in Syria, Russia and Qatar are in discussions over humanitarian aid and energy sector rehabilitation. During a recent visit to Damascus, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak highlighted these strategic initiatives.

The discussions underscore a collaborative approach aimed at reviving Syria's critical infrastructure, which has suffered extensively in recent years due to conflict and subsequent economic challenges.

This international cooperation marks a pivotal step towards addressing Syria's ongoing humanitarian needs and revitalizing its beleaguered energy sector, essential for the nation's recovery and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

