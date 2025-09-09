Russia and Qatar: Reviving Syria's Energy Sector
Russia and Qatar are collaborating on providing humanitarian aid to Syria and restoring its energy sector. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak discussed these initiatives during his visit to Damascus, highlighting the ongoing international efforts to support Syria amidst its ongoing crisis.
- Country:
- Russia
In a bid to restore stability in Syria, Russia and Qatar are in discussions over humanitarian aid and energy sector rehabilitation. During a recent visit to Damascus, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak highlighted these strategic initiatives.
The discussions underscore a collaborative approach aimed at reviving Syria's critical infrastructure, which has suffered extensively in recent years due to conflict and subsequent economic challenges.
This international cooperation marks a pivotal step towards addressing Syria's ongoing humanitarian needs and revitalizing its beleaguered energy sector, essential for the nation's recovery and growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)