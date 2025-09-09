Delhi Assembly's 'Phansi Ghar' Controversy: High-Profile Notices Issued

The Delhi Assembly Privileges Committee has taken action by issuing notices to former top officials, including ex-Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, regarding a controversial 'Phansi Ghar' constructed within the Assembly premises in 2022.

Inaugurated on August 22, 2022, this mock execution chamber resembles a British-era facility and was built at a cost of Rs 1 crore. The event featured Kejriwal as the chief guest, with Manish Sisodia and Rakhi Birla as guests of honor and Ram Niwas Goel presiding over the ceremony.

The issue was formally discussed during recent Assembly sittings in August 2023 and subsequently referred to the Committee of Privileges. The committee is investigating the authenticity of any such chamber existing previously and has requested written statements from involved AAP leaders by September 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)