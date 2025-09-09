Slogans Stir Controversy in Shivamogga: A Call for Unity in a Divided Town
Pro-Pakistan slogans during Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebrations in Bhadravati, Shivamogga, have triggered concern. Police have filed an FIR and are investigating. Leaders blame the Congress government for anti-national sentiment. BJP leaders condemn the incident as treason. The situation raises communal tension in a sensitive region with a history of unrest.
Pro-Pakistan slogans raised during Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebrations in Bhadravati, Shivamogga, have sparked a significant controversy, raising communal tensions in the historically volatile region.
Authorities reveal that a video, circulating online, shows participants chanting 'Pakistan Zindabad.' Police have initiated an FIR in Bhadravati Old Town and are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident, working to identify those involved and the video's origins.
Political leaders, including Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP figures, condemned the slogans, pointing fingers at the ruling Congress government. They argue that the event symbolizes an emboldening of anti-national elements in the state.
