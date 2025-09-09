Global News Round-Up: Political Shifts, Protests, and Power Struggles

In a remarkable turnaround, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has instructed authorities to examine the possibility of granting a pardon to the renowned activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah. Known for his vocal resistance against authoritarianism, Abd el-Fattah has spent much of the last decade behind bars.

Meanwhile, in London, the shutdown of the underground Tube network due to a strike has prompted commuters to adopt alternative transport methods, including bicycles and riverboats. The disruption is expected to last until Friday, affecting daily commutes and increasing pressure on the city's public transport system.

On another continent, humanitarian needs are escalating in Afghanistan after devastating earthquakes. The United Nations has called for $140 million in aid to assist half a million earthquake victims while urging political differences to be put aside to address immediate humanitarian concerns.