CP Radhakrishnan Elected India's 15th Vice President Amid Strong Voter Turnout

Prime Minister Modi congratulates CP Radhakrishnan on his Vice Presidential election victory, emphasizing his commitment to serving society and enhancing parliamentary discourse. Radhakrishnan defeated opposition candidate Justice B Sudershan Reddy with 452 votes amidst significant voter turnout. Reddy vows to continue his ideological battle and upholds democratic values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:47 IST
Newly elected Vice President CP Radhakrishnan (L) and PM Narendra Modi (R) (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to CP Radhakrishnan upon his victory in the Vice Presidential election, highlighting his lifetime service to society and his dedication to uplifting the poor and marginalized. Modi expressed confidence that Radhakrishnan will excel in upholding India's constitutional values and enhancing discourse in Parliament.

The Vice Presidential election recorded a voter turnout of 98.20%, with 767 out of 781 MPs casting their votes. NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan secured the Vice President seat with 452 first preference votes, while opposition candidate Justice B Sudershan Reddy received 300 votes. A total of 15 votes were invalid, as announced by Rajya Sabha General Secretary PC Mody.

Following his electoral defeat, B Sudershan Reddy congratulated Radhakrishnan and committed to continuing his ideological efforts. Reddy expressed gratitude towards opposition leaders for their support and emphasized the ongoing importance of dialogue and participation in democracy. He remains dedicated to upholding constitutional ideals of equality, fraternity, and liberty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

