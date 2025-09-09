Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi's Historic Visit to Manipur

A central security team has arrived in Imphal to prepare for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's potential visit to Manipur. The visit marks Modi's first to the state since ethnic violence erupted between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo people in May, leaving over 260 dead and thousands displaced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 09-09-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 21:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated visit, a team of central security officials arrived in Imphal on Tuesday to ensure comprehensive security measures in Manipur. The visit underscores heightened security amid expectations of public rallies in Imphal and Churachandpur.

The central team, alongside state police and paramilitary forces, will thoroughly evaluate security needs. They plan to conduct area domination exercises and safeguard potential venues the Prime Minister may visit. The collaboration aims for rigorous security arrangements, a state official disclosed.

This visit, if it occurs, will be Modi's first since ethnic clashes between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and Kuki-Zo people from neighboring hills erupted in May, resulting in over 260 casualties and displacing thousands. It represents a significant endeavor to address tensions within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

