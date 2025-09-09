Modi's Massive Aid for Flood-Hit Punjab: A Relief Push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged robust support to flood-ravaged Punjab on Tuesday, announcing a substantial financial aid package of Rs 16,000 crore. This includes an immediate Rs 1,600 crore to bolster relief efforts in the state's hardest-hit areas.

During his visit to Gurdaspur, one of the most affected districts, Modi conducted an aerial survey and met with residents struggling in the wake of the devastating floods. In addition to financial assistance, the government plans to rebuild infrastructure, including homes and schools, while also extending help to families who have lost loved ones.

Despite criticism over the adequacy of the promised aid, BJP leaders stressed that this package is in addition to existing funds in Punjab's reserves. Senior BJP figures also highlighted the issue of illegal sand mining, which many claim exacerbated the flooding, calling for preventive measures moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)