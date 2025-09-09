Left Menu

Modi's Massive Aid for Flood-Hit Punjab: A Relief Push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a financial aid package totaling Rs 16,000 crore for Punjab, severely affected by floods. This includes Rs 1,600 crore specifically for immediate relief efforts. The package addresses infrastructural restoration and provides financial assistance to the affected families and individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-09-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 21:55 IST
Modi's Massive Aid for Flood-Hit Punjab: A Relief Push
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged robust support to flood-ravaged Punjab on Tuesday, announcing a substantial financial aid package of Rs 16,000 crore. This includes an immediate Rs 1,600 crore to bolster relief efforts in the state's hardest-hit areas.

During his visit to Gurdaspur, one of the most affected districts, Modi conducted an aerial survey and met with residents struggling in the wake of the devastating floods. In addition to financial assistance, the government plans to rebuild infrastructure, including homes and schools, while also extending help to families who have lost loved ones.

Despite criticism over the adequacy of the promised aid, BJP leaders stressed that this package is in addition to existing funds in Punjab's reserves. Senior BJP figures also highlighted the issue of illegal sand mining, which many claim exacerbated the flooding, calling for preventive measures moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Greater Noida: MBA Student Dead, Another Injured in Private Hostel Shooting

Tragedy in Greater Noida: MBA Student Dead, Another Injured in Private Hoste...

 India
2
Apple's iPhone 17 Amidst Trade Tariff Trials

Apple's iPhone 17 Amidst Trade Tariff Trials

 United States
3
C P Radhakrishnan: A New Era for India's Parliamentary Democracy

C P Radhakrishnan: A New Era for India's Parliamentary Democracy

 India
4
India Eyes Boost in Iron Ore Production Amid EU Trade Talks

India Eyes Boost in Iron Ore Production Amid EU Trade Talks

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025