C P Radhakrishnan Elected as India's 15th Vice President

C P Radhakrishnan secured the position of India's 15th Vice President by winning the vice-presidential election with 452 votes. His victory was confirmed by the Returning Officer, P C Mody, while his opponent, B Sudershan Reddy, gathered 300 votes.

The victory has been lauded by prominent figures including Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Both leaders took to social media, commending Radhakrishnan's qualities of service, dedication, and simplicity, which have helped him carve a distinct identity.

Radhakrishnan's appointment also marks a significant moment for Panjab University, as he becomes the Chancellor. Vice Chancellor Prof Renu Vig expressed optimism about the university's future under his leadership, emphasizing the potential for advancement in academic excellence, research, innovation, and societal contribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)