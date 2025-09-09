Left Menu

A Battle Beyond Numbers: Vice Presidential Election Fuels Ideological Clash

In the recent Vice Presidential election, NDA's C P Radhakrishnan emerged victorious against Opposition's B Sudershan Reddy. The Congress called this outcome a 'moral and political defeat' for the ruling BJP, emphasizing the united front presented by Opposition parties amidst an ongoing ideological battle.

Updated: 09-09-2025 22:23 IST
  India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may have secured an 'arithmetical' victory in India's vice presidential election with their candidate C P Radhakrishnan winning against opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy. However, Congress has characterized this outcome as both a 'moral and political defeat' for the ruling party, highlighting the strong, united stance taken by the opposition.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge conveyed his congratulations to Radhakrishnan while expressing appreciation for Reddy's fight as the joint candidate of the Opposition. Kharge emphasized the election as more than just a contest; it represented an ideological struggle vital for checking authoritarian governance and protecting democratic values, as he noted on the social platform X.

Despite the win, Congress leaders maintained that the ideological battle remains vibrant. Opposition strength was notable, with Reddy securing 40% of the vote, reflecting a significant increase from 26% in the previous vice-presidential election. This election also put a spotlight on cross-voting, with accusations toward the BJP for 'vote theft.' The Congress remains firm to uphold democracy and parliamentary traditions.

