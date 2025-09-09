A Battle Beyond Numbers: Vice Presidential Election Fuels Ideological Clash
In the recent Vice Presidential election, NDA's C P Radhakrishnan emerged victorious against Opposition's B Sudershan Reddy. The Congress called this outcome a 'moral and political defeat' for the ruling BJP, emphasizing the united front presented by Opposition parties amidst an ongoing ideological battle.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may have secured an 'arithmetical' victory in India's vice presidential election with their candidate C P Radhakrishnan winning against opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy. However, Congress has characterized this outcome as both a 'moral and political defeat' for the ruling party, highlighting the strong, united stance taken by the opposition.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge conveyed his congratulations to Radhakrishnan while expressing appreciation for Reddy's fight as the joint candidate of the Opposition. Kharge emphasized the election as more than just a contest; it represented an ideological struggle vital for checking authoritarian governance and protecting democratic values, as he noted on the social platform X.
Despite the win, Congress leaders maintained that the ideological battle remains vibrant. Opposition strength was notable, with Reddy securing 40% of the vote, reflecting a significant increase from 26% in the previous vice-presidential election. This election also put a spotlight on cross-voting, with accusations toward the BJP for 'vote theft.' The Congress remains firm to uphold democracy and parliamentary traditions.
B Sudershan Reddy: Upholding Justice and Navigating Ideological Battles
Humbly accept outcome with abiding faith in democratic processes of our great republic: Oppn nominee B Sudershan Reddy after VP poll.
Though result not in my favour, ideological battle continues with ever greater vigour: B Sudershan Reddy after VP poll defeat.
NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan wins VP polls bagging 452 votes; Opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy gets 300 votes: Returning Officer.
Our democracy is strengthened not by victory alone, but by spirit of dialogue, dissent, participation: B Sudershan Reddy after VP poll defeat.