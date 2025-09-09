New Political Wave in Odisha: Biju Swabhiman Manch Emerges

In a significant political development in Odisha, former MP N Bhaskar Rao and ex-minister Lal Bihari Himirika have left the ruling BJD to establish a new political entity, the Biju Swabhiman Manch (BSM).

This decision came amid internal dissent over the BJD's appointment of Jagannath Saraka as Rayagada district president, which reportedly upset many party members.

BSM positions itself as a social platform aimed at the development of Rayagada, welcoming leaders from various political affiliations. Despite leaving, Rao maintains loyalty to Naveen Patnaik and asserts that the decision was not against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)