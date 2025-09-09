Left Menu

Nepali Students in India Anxious as Protests Erupt Back Home

Nepali students in India are postponing trips home due to safety concerns amid violent protests in Nepal. The unrest, sparked by opposition to a social media ban, escalated into widespread criticism of the government, leading to the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. The students remain worried for their families' safety.

Nepali students studying in India are anxious and postponing their trips back home as violent protests continue to shake their homeland. These protests, led by the younger 'Gen Z' generation, began as a response to a government-imposed social media ban before snowballing into a broader critique of the political elite's alleged corruption and disconnect from ordinary citizens.

In the wake of widespread demonstrations and the recent resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, the tension has only escalated. Many students report their families advising them to stay in India until the situation stabilizes. Some students express deep concerns over the safety of their loved ones amidst reports of deadly protests in Nepal's capital and other regions.

India has also issued an advisory to its citizens, urging them to avoid traveling to Nepal until stability is restored. The events have left many Nepali students feeling frustrated and helpless, keeping constant communication with their families to ensure their well-being.

