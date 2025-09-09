Macron Appoints New French PM Amidst Political Turmoil

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced Sebastien Lecornu as the new prime minister following a confidence vote that ousted his predecessor, Francois Bayrou. This marks Macron's fifth prime ministerial appointment in less than two years.

Lecornu inherits the challenging job of advancing a budget through a parliament that is both fractured and deeply polarized. The new PM's capacity to negotiate effectively with opposing factions will be key to his success.

Bayrou was dismissed after failing to secure support for his public spending cuts, leaving Lecornu to address similar economic priorities under the watchful eyes of a skeptical legislature.

