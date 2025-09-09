Left Menu

Empowering Delhi: BJP's Double-Engine Governance

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlights BJP's efforts in enhancing benefits for Delhi's farmers and women entrepreneurs through Modi government's schemes, including the Saras initiative. Praising Union Agriculture Minister, she criticizes previous government's neglect. Emphasizes BJP's commitment to ensuring comprehensive reach of central schemes to Delhi's people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 23:26 IST
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized on Tuesday the effective role of the BJP's double-engine government in maximizing the benefits of Modi government's schemes for Delhi's farmers and women entrepreneurs.

Addressing the 27th Saras Ajeevika Mela at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, she lauded the progress enabled by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's initiatives, allowing women across the country to potentially become millionaires. She noted the exemplary display of skills at the fair, showcasing the talent and enterprise associated with the Saras initiative.

However, Gupta did not shy away from critiquing the former Delhi government, lamenting their indifference that left farmers bereft of central schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. She reassured that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, every central scheme is now benefitting Delhi's farmers and workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

