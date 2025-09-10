Michigan Judge Dismisses Charges Against Trump Electors

A Michigan court has ruled in favor of former President Donald Trump's allies, dismissing criminal charges against a group accused of trying to illegally certify an election victory for Trump in 2020. The state judge found that the 15 defendants acted within their constitutional rights as electors.

Meanwhile, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is set to address airline CEOs over a $12.5 billion plan to overhaul the nation's air traffic control system. The meeting underscores ongoing federal efforts to modernize an aging infrastructure critical for U.S. transportation.

Further impacting air safety, the FAA has issued a safety alert concerning lithium batteries on aircraft following numerous incidents. Airlines are urged to implement strategies to mitigate risks, including enhanced procedures and crew training to handle potential fires.