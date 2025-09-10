Trump's Federal Crackdown: Dining and Deployment Around the Nation's Capital

President Donald Trump made headlines this week with a dinner outing at Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab, a short distance from the White House. The dinner comes amid his efforts to deploy the National Guard and federal police in Washington, D.C., in a bid to curb crime in the city.

The president's initiatives have sparked debate. While Trump claims a reduction in crime and increased restaurant patronage, local businesses report declines in reservations. Protests against his federal intervention have become a common sight on Washington streets, reflecting the divisive nature of his approach.

Elsewhere, Trump signals potential deployments in cities like Chicago and New Orleans. His controversial rhetoric, including a social media post referencing the film 'Apocalypse Now,' draws severe criticism from opponents who argue against the necessity of such measures.