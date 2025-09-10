Trump's Federal Crackdown: Dining and Deployment Around the Nation's Capital
President Donald Trump's recent dinner outing at a seafood restaurant near the White House highlights his controversial decisions to deploy the National Guard and federal police to tackle crime in Washington, D.C. The move has been met with mixed reactions from locals and political figures nationwide.
President Donald Trump made headlines this week with a dinner outing at Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab, a short distance from the White House. The dinner comes amid his efforts to deploy the National Guard and federal police in Washington, D.C., in a bid to curb crime in the city.
The president's initiatives have sparked debate. While Trump claims a reduction in crime and increased restaurant patronage, local businesses report declines in reservations. Protests against his federal intervention have become a common sight on Washington streets, reflecting the divisive nature of his approach.
Elsewhere, Trump signals potential deployments in cities like Chicago and New Orleans. His controversial rhetoric, including a social media post referencing the film 'Apocalypse Now,' draws severe criticism from opponents who argue against the necessity of such measures.
