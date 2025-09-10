Scandal Unveiled: Urea Shortage Sparks Rs 250 Crore Scam Allegations

In a fierce critique of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, YSRCP leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused him of orchestrating an artificial urea scarcity, culminating in a massive Rs 200 to Rs 250 crore scam. The shortage, Reddy claims, has severely impacted local farmers.

During a press conference, Reddy revealed that YSRCP leaders received police warnings to avoid protests planned by his party. He claimed that the current situation has forced farmers into economic hardship and even suicide, owing to inadequate support prices for their produce.

Furthermore, Reddy alleged that the diverted fertiliser is being sold on the black market with Naidu's complicity, lining the pockets of involved authorities. He also criticized the government's decision to develop medical colleges via a public-private partnership (PPP) model, arguing this move undervalues state assets.