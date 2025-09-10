Unprecedented Islamist Victory in Dhaka University Student Elections Sparks Controversy

In a historic outcome, the student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami achieved a breakthrough victory in the Dhaka University students union elections, as results were officially announced on Wednesday. This marks the first triumph for an Islamist student group since Bangladesh's independence in 1971.

The elections were dominated by the Jamaat-backed Islami Chhatra Shibir (ICS), capturing nine out of the twelve posts within the Dhaka University Central Students Union (DUCSU). The student front of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party rejected the outcome, alleging the results were manipulated.

The elections, characterized by a 78% voter turnout, were conducted peacefully, yet observers raised concerns over alleged irregularities and favoritism. Despite the controversies, the results are expected to influence Bangladesh's political trajectory significantly.