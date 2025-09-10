Left Menu

Unprecedented Islamist Victory in Dhaka University Student Elections Sparks Controversy

The student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami secured a historic victory in the Dhaka University student elections, marking the first Islamist win since 1971. The results were disputed by BNP's student front, citing manipulation. The elections witnessed a high turnout but were marred by allegations of irregularities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 10-09-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 13:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a historic outcome, the student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami achieved a breakthrough victory in the Dhaka University students union elections, as results were officially announced on Wednesday. This marks the first triumph for an Islamist student group since Bangladesh's independence in 1971.

The elections were dominated by the Jamaat-backed Islami Chhatra Shibir (ICS), capturing nine out of the twelve posts within the Dhaka University Central Students Union (DUCSU). The student front of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party rejected the outcome, alleging the results were manipulated.

The elections, characterized by a 78% voter turnout, were conducted peacefully, yet observers raised concerns over alleged irregularities and favoritism. Despite the controversies, the results are expected to influence Bangladesh's political trajectory significantly.

