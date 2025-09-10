France Erupts: Nationwide Protests Challenge Macron amid Political Turmoil

Nationwide protests erupted across France against President Emmanuel Macron's government on Wednesday, with demonstrators blocking roads and clashing with police. The protests, fueled by anger over planned budget cuts, have drawn parallels to the 'Yellow Vest' movement known for its economic reform opposition.

In cities like Paris and Rennes, tensions escalated as police used tear gas to disperse crowds and arrest nearly 300 protesters. These demonstrations come amidst political turmoil after Macron's government faced a defeat in parliament leading to the appointment of conservative Sebastien Lecornu as the new prime minister.

The protests, organized under the banner 'Block Everything', reflect widespread discontent with austerity measures and political leadership. Protesters demand increased funding for critical sectors such as education and healthcare, highlighting a deepening rift between the ruling elite and the public.