Modi-Trump Trade Talk Sparks Hope Amid Tariff Tensions
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses optimism about a potential trade deal with the US following President Donald Trump's remarks emphasizing ongoing negotiations to resolve trade barriers. This effort is seen as a move to reset bilateral ties amid increased tariffs and diplomatic tensions over oil procurement.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has voiced optimism about finalizing a bilateral trade deal with the United States, amid efforts to overcome trade barriers highlighted by President Donald Trump. The friendly exchange on social media between the leaders aims to mend recently strained relations following Trump's tariff hikes on Indian goods.
President Trump expressed his eagerness to discuss and potentially conclude the trade negotiations with Modi in the coming weeks. Both leaders are positioned on reaching a beneficial agreement that strengthens the Indo-US partnership.
While Trump and Modi exchange positive gestures, tensions arise due to the US's doubling of tariffs on Indian goods and accusations concerning India's purchase of Russian crude oil. Despite these challenges, India firmly defends its importation strategy, citing national interest and market economics as the driving factors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
