Mandelson's Regret: Untangling Ties with Epstein

Peter Mandelson, Britain's ambassador to the U.S., has openly expressed deep remorse for his past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In an interview with the Sun newspaper, Mandelson acknowledged he maintained ties with Epstein longer than advisable, describing him as a 'charismatic criminal liar.'

Mandelson, a key figure in Labour's past successes under Tony Blair, came under increased scrutiny following the release of a birthday book revealing a letter that refers to Epstein as 'my best pal.' Mandelson conveyed a profound sense of sympathy for the women who suffered due to Epstein's actions.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has backed Mandelson, asserting confidence in his role as ambassador despite his previous involvements with Epstein, whose links have implicated several high-profile individuals, including Donald Trump and Prince Andrew.

(With inputs from agencies.)