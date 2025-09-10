Left Menu

Shiv Sena Sets Strategic Course for Crucial BMC Elections

The Shiv Sena has formed a 21-member 'Chief Executive Committee' led by Eknath Shinde to strategize for the upcoming BMC elections. The BMC, India's wealthiest civic body, has not held elections since 2022 due to the pandemic and political turbulence. Speculations suggest elections may occur early next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-09-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 19:53 IST
The Shiv Sena, a key player in Maharashtra's politics, announced the formation of a 21-member 'Chief Executive Committee' on Wednesday. This panel, headed by party leader and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, will devise strategies and make important decisions for the impending Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

This crucial committee comprises senior Shiv Sena leaders, experienced former ministers, and current and former MPs and MLAs. Among the noted names are Ramdas Kadam, Anandrao Adsul, Gajanan Kirtikar, Shrikant Shinde, and Milind Deora. The panel reflects the party's aim to fortify its standing ahead of the civic polls.

The BMC elections, initially scheduled for 2022, were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent political upheaval. With a colossal budget of Rs 74,427 crore for the 2025-2026 fiscal, the BMC remains a significant electoral frontier. While official election dates are pending, political circles suggest an early 2024 election is likely.

