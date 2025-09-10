Punjab Congress Criticizes Government Over Misuse of Disaster Relief Funds

Amid ongoing controversy, Punjab Congress President Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has demanded transparency from the AAP government regarding the Rs 12,000 crore allegedly allocated for state disaster relief. Warring accused the government of diverting these funds to other areas, such as staff salaries, amid claims of near bankruptcy.

Warring also criticized the Prime Minister's recent announcement of Rs 1,600 crore in financial aid, labeling it insufficient to address Punjab's substantial flood-related losses. He expressed disappointment in both the central and state governments, citing their failure to effectively respond to the crisis and support affected communities.

The Congress leader reiterated that the devastating floods were a 'man-made disaster' due to inappropriate water management by the Bhakra Beas Management Board. He praised the courage of Punjabis and civilian organizations for their efforts in overcoming the crisis while highlighting governmental inaction.