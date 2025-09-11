Left Menu

Actor Vijay's Political Campaign: Restricted Yet Resilient

Actor Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, has been granted permission to conduct a campaign at Marakkadai, restricted to a 25-minute duration with no roadshows. The event is bounded by 23 conditions to ensure public order. The party complies, despite claims of political obstruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruchirappalli | Updated: 11-09-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 11:11 IST
In a tightly regulated move, the police have allowed actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam to conduct a brief campaign at Marakkadai, limited to just 25 minutes, on September 13. The campaign is a prologue to next year's Assembly elections.

Authorities have imposed 23 specific conditions, including restricted campaign vehicles and no roadshow or welcoming procession, to ensure law and order. The party has consented to these regulations, ensuring the event transpires smoothly.

Despite Vijay's claims of suppression by the ruling DMK, state Minister K N Nehru clarified that the restrictions stemmed from public convenience concerns due to the campaign's location.

(With inputs from agencies.)

