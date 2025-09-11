Karnataka Home Minister Asserts Loyalty Amidst Rising Tensions

Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeshwara has firmly declared his unwavering commitment to the Congress Party, dispelling any suggestions of shifting political allegiances. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Parmeshwara clarified he did not partake in any event organized by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), thus quelling rumors about his presence at a Rath Yatra.

The minister explained his recent activities, emphasizing his spontaneous decision to pay tribute to Rani Abbakka during a local procession, which was mistaken for an ABVP event. 'I remain a true Congressman with 35 years of dedication,' Parmeshwara stated, dismissing any controversies regarding his ideological stance.

Concurrently, rising tensions in Karnataka's Maddur were highlighted after a provocative speech by BJP MLC CT Ravi led to an FIR. Ravi's remarks, alleged to incite communal discord, came amidst a backdrop of protests following a stone-pelting incident during a Ganpati procession. The situation has led to heightened police presence and numerous arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)