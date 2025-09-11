Left Menu

Pakistan's Premier Visits Qatar Amidst Israeli Strikes: A Gesture of Solidarity

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif plans to visit Qatar to express solidarity following Israeli strikes. The visit highlights Pakistan's support for Qatari security and regional stability. Accompanied by high-ranking officials, Sharif will meet Qatar's ruler to show Pakistan's sympathies and discuss potential defense cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 11-09-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 12:27 IST
Pakistan's Premier Visits Qatar Amidst Israeli Strikes: A Gesture of Solidarity
Shehbaz Sharif
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to visit Qatar, signaling solidarity with the Gulf nation after recent Israeli strikes. The visit emphasizes Pakistan's commitment to regional unity and support for Qatar's security.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation, Sharif plans to meet Qatar's ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha, offering Pakistan's sympathies and backing to the Qatari people and leadership. The trip is a strategic move amid tensions, reinforcing Pakistan's relations with the energy-rich nation.

While Pakistan's condemnation of the Israeli airstrikes is clear, discussions around potential defense cooperation between Pakistan and Qatar remain uncertain. Nevertheless, the visit marks a significant diplomatic gesture towards peace and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Boosts EV Subsidies to Drive Electric Revolution

Odisha Boosts EV Subsidies to Drive Electric Revolution

 India
2
Shiv Sena UBT Stirs Controversy Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match

Shiv Sena UBT Stirs Controversy Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match

 India
3
Amazon Expands Lightning-Fast Delivery Service to Mumbai

Amazon Expands Lightning-Fast Delivery Service to Mumbai

 India
4
Sanjay Singh Accuses J&K Police of 'Dictatorship' in AAP Leader's Arrest Saga

Sanjay Singh Accuses J&K Police of 'Dictatorship' in AAP Leader's Arrest Sag...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025