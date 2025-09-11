Pakistan's Premier Visits Qatar Amidst Israeli Strikes: A Gesture of Solidarity

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to visit Qatar, signaling solidarity with the Gulf nation after recent Israeli strikes. The visit emphasizes Pakistan's commitment to regional unity and support for Qatar's security.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation, Sharif plans to meet Qatar's ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha, offering Pakistan's sympathies and backing to the Qatari people and leadership. The trip is a strategic move amid tensions, reinforcing Pakistan's relations with the energy-rich nation.

While Pakistan's condemnation of the Israeli airstrikes is clear, discussions around potential defense cooperation between Pakistan and Qatar remain uncertain. Nevertheless, the visit marks a significant diplomatic gesture towards peace and stability in the region.

