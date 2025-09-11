Left Menu

Swearing-In Ceremony Graces Karnataka Legislative Council

Four new members, Arathi Krishna, Ramesh Babu, F H Jakkappanavar, and Shivakumar K, were sworn into the Karnataka Legislative Council. The ceremony, held at Vidhana Soudha's Banquet Hall, was witnessed by key figures including the Legislative Council Chairman, Chief Minister, and other prominent ministers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-09-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 12:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a ceremony marked by simplicity and grace, four individuals took their oaths as new members of the Karnataka Legislative Council on Thursday. The event was held in the Banquet Hall of the Vidhana Soudha.

The newly inducted members, Arathi Krishna, Ramesh Babu, F H Jakkappanavar, and Shivakumar K, vowed to uphold their responsibilities. The occasion was attended by Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and other notable dignitaries.

This significant political event was a testament to the orderly transition and inclusivity within the state legislature, demonstrating a commitment to democratic principles.

