Swearing-In Ceremony Graces Karnataka Legislative Council

In a ceremony marked by simplicity and grace, four individuals took their oaths as new members of the Karnataka Legislative Council on Thursday. The event was held in the Banquet Hall of the Vidhana Soudha.

The newly inducted members, Arathi Krishna, Ramesh Babu, F H Jakkappanavar, and Shivakumar K, vowed to uphold their responsibilities. The occasion was attended by Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and other notable dignitaries.

This significant political event was a testament to the orderly transition and inclusivity within the state legislature, demonstrating a commitment to democratic principles.