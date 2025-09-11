Swearing-In Ceremony Graces Karnataka Legislative Council
Four new members, Arathi Krishna, Ramesh Babu, F H Jakkappanavar, and Shivakumar K, were sworn into the Karnataka Legislative Council. The ceremony, held at Vidhana Soudha's Banquet Hall, was witnessed by key figures including the Legislative Council Chairman, Chief Minister, and other prominent ministers.
In a ceremony marked by simplicity and grace, four individuals took their oaths as new members of the Karnataka Legislative Council on Thursday. The event was held in the Banquet Hall of the Vidhana Soudha.
The newly inducted members, Arathi Krishna, Ramesh Babu, F H Jakkappanavar, and Shivakumar K, vowed to uphold their responsibilities. The occasion was attended by Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and other notable dignitaries.
This significant political event was a testament to the orderly transition and inclusivity within the state legislature, demonstrating a commitment to democratic principles.
