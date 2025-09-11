AISA-SFI Alliance Unveils Diverse Candidates for DUSU Elections

The AISA-SFI alliance unveiled their joint panel for the upcoming Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections scheduled for September 18. The left-leaning groups have geared up with candidates aimed at challenging conventional campus politics.

Named for the presidential post is Anjali, a student from Indraprastha College for Women, noted for her activism on women's safety and hostel issues. Sohan Kumar, MA Buddhist Studies student from Zakir Hussain Delhi College, is vying for vice-president, addressing student amenities and public transit concessions.

Abhinandana Pratyashi, a Sociology student and the first tribal woman from the Northeast to stand for DUSU, will contest for the secretary role. Abhishek Kumar from Bihar rounds out the slate as the candidate for joint secretary. The coalition positions itself against the pervasive 'money and muscle power' in campus elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)