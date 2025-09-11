Left Menu

AISA-SFI Alliance Unveils Diverse Candidates for DUSU Elections

The AISA-SFI alliance announced its panel for the Delhi University Students' Union elections. Anjali is named as the presidential candidate, while Sohan Kumar, Abhinandana Pratyashi, and Abhishek Kumar are running for other key positions. The panel aims to present an alternative voice in university politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 15:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The AISA-SFI alliance unveiled their joint panel for the upcoming Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections scheduled for September 18. The left-leaning groups have geared up with candidates aimed at challenging conventional campus politics.

Named for the presidential post is Anjali, a student from Indraprastha College for Women, noted for her activism on women's safety and hostel issues. Sohan Kumar, MA Buddhist Studies student from Zakir Hussain Delhi College, is vying for vice-president, addressing student amenities and public transit concessions.

Abhinandana Pratyashi, a Sociology student and the first tribal woman from the Northeast to stand for DUSU, will contest for the secretary role. Abhishek Kumar from Bihar rounds out the slate as the candidate for joint secretary. The coalition positions itself against the pervasive 'money and muscle power' in campus elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

