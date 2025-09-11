Sonia Gandhi's Voter Roll Controversy: Court Dismisses Plea
A Delhi court rejected a plea against Sonia Gandhi, alleging improper inclusion in electoral rolls before her Indian citizenship. The complainant cited discrepancies in her voter registration from 1980 to 1983. The plea sought a police investigation citing potential forgery.
On Thursday, a Delhi court dismissed a petition regarding Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's inclusion on electoral rolls before she became an Indian citizen. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia rejected the plea, with a detailed order still pending.
The complainant, represented by senior advocate Pavan Narang, argued that Gandhi's voter registration in 1980 was questionable given her citizenship status at the time. Narang highlighted inconsistencies, noting that her name was removed in 1982, then re-entered in 1983 post-citizenship acquisition.
The plea, filed under Section 175 (4) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, called for a police investigation into alleged forgery and public authority deception. Narang's request was for the police to determine any grounds for an FIR.
