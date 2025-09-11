Nepal Faces Political Crisis as President Calls for Peace
Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel has called for calm amid political turmoil after Gen Z groups protested, leading to violent incidents. Efforts are underway to form an interim government after Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation. Discussions involve stakeholders to resolve the crisis and ensure peace.
Nepal is facing a significant political crisis as President Ramchandra Paudel has urged all parties to cooperate in restoring peace and finding a solution within the constitutional framework. This call to action follows the unrest initiated by Gen Z protestors, who targeted governmental properties, compelling President Paudel to address the nation for the first time since the incident.
President Paudel is under military protection as discussions proliferate to appoint an interim leader following Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation amid student-led protests. The meetings include Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel and representatives of the Gen Z group as they deliberate on potential candidates like former Chief Justice Sushila Karki and Kathmandu's Mayor Balendra Shah.
Despite fervent talks, no decision has been reached yet. However, the new interim executive is expected to oversee fresh elections within a stipulated timeline. The Nepal Army presently maintains order while collaborating with multiple stakeholders to navigate the nation through its political impasse.
