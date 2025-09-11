Left Menu

Celebrating Modi: A Campaign for Self-Reliant India

The BJP will celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday with a series of nationwide activities focused on 'Swadeshi' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat.' The events include planting trees, exhibitions, and marathons, all aimed at promoting self-reliance and showcasing Modi's achievements in service and governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 16:46 IST
Celebrating Modi: A Campaign for Self-Reliant India
  • Country:
  • India

Commemorating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, the BJP is launching a fortnight-long campaign emphasizing 'Swadeshi' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat.' This series of events runs from September 17 to October 2, capturing the spirit of self-reliance and service in Indian politics.

'Sewa Pakhwada,' coinciding with Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, will mobilize members of the ruling party, central government, and BJP-ruled states to organize myriad activities. These include exhibitions, marathons, and health camps, aiming to strengthen the ethos of indigenous development and connect with varied communities.

The campaign takes inspiration from iconic figures like Deen Dayal Upadhyay and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, extending until December 25. Promoting indigenous products and Modi's vision of a self-reliant India, the BJP hopes to inspire widespread public participation and highlight the government's welfare achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IILM University Transforms Hospitality Education with Global Partnership

IILM University Transforms Hospitality Education with Global Partnership

 Global
2
Glistening Success: Shringar House of Mangalsutra's IPO Shines Bright

Glistening Success: Shringar House of Mangalsutra's IPO Shines Bright

 India
3
Modi meets affected families and offers condolences, also meets NDRF, SDRF personnel; praises their efforts.

Modi meets affected families and offers condolences, also meets NDRF, SDRF p...

 India
4
Vice Presidential Election Cross-Voting Controversy Sparks Investigation Call

Vice Presidential Election Cross-Voting Controversy Sparks Investigation Cal...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025