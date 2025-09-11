Celebrating Modi: A Campaign for Self-Reliant India

Commemorating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, the BJP is launching a fortnight-long campaign emphasizing 'Swadeshi' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat.' This series of events runs from September 17 to October 2, capturing the spirit of self-reliance and service in Indian politics.

'Sewa Pakhwada,' coinciding with Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, will mobilize members of the ruling party, central government, and BJP-ruled states to organize myriad activities. These include exhibitions, marathons, and health camps, aiming to strengthen the ethos of indigenous development and connect with varied communities.

The campaign takes inspiration from iconic figures like Deen Dayal Upadhyay and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, extending until December 25. Promoting indigenous products and Modi's vision of a self-reliant India, the BJP hopes to inspire widespread public participation and highlight the government's welfare achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)