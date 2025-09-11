Celebrating Modi: A Campaign for Self-Reliant India
The BJP will celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday with a series of nationwide activities focused on 'Swadeshi' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat.' The events include planting trees, exhibitions, and marathons, all aimed at promoting self-reliance and showcasing Modi's achievements in service and governance.
- Country:
- India
Commemorating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, the BJP is launching a fortnight-long campaign emphasizing 'Swadeshi' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat.' This series of events runs from September 17 to October 2, capturing the spirit of self-reliance and service in Indian politics.
'Sewa Pakhwada,' coinciding with Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, will mobilize members of the ruling party, central government, and BJP-ruled states to organize myriad activities. These include exhibitions, marathons, and health camps, aiming to strengthen the ethos of indigenous development and connect with varied communities.
The campaign takes inspiration from iconic figures like Deen Dayal Upadhyay and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, extending until December 25. Promoting indigenous products and Modi's vision of a self-reliant India, the BJP hopes to inspire widespread public participation and highlight the government's welfare achievements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India lose to China 1-4 in Super 4s match of women's Asia Cup hockey tournament in Hangzhou, China.
India Triumphs As Sponsorship Shifts Loom Over Asia Cup 2025
ShellKode and AWS Partner to Revolutionize AI Adoption in India
India's Tier-2 Cities Poised to Transform Semiconductor Landscape
Indian Boxers Make Waves: Pooja Rani and Jaismine Lamboria Secure Medals at World Championships