Harnessing Drones: Revolutionizing Battlefield Strategies in Arunachal Pradesh
'Exercise Siyom Prahar' in Arunachal Pradesh showcased the Indian Army's integration of drone technology into tactical operations, underscoring a shift in combat strategies. The exercise highlighted new tactics for blending conventional firepower with drones, aiming to boost operational readiness and combat effectiveness while emphasizing adaptability in future warfare.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Army demonstrated its burgeoning use of drone technology in tactical operations during 'Exercise Siyom Prahar', a three-day event in Arunachal Pradesh.
Conducted from September 8-10, the exercise validated the seamless integration of drones, enhancing combat readiness and adaptability to future warfare demands, according to Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, the Guwahati-based defence spokesperson.
Highlighted were new tactics for integrating drone inputs with traditional military strategies, emphasizing rapid decision-making and precision strikes. The exercise underscored the Army's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to maintain operational superiority and combat effectiveness.