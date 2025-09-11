Left Menu

Harnessing Drones: Revolutionizing Battlefield Strategies in Arunachal Pradesh

'Exercise Siyom Prahar' in Arunachal Pradesh showcased the Indian Army's integration of drone technology into tactical operations, underscoring a shift in combat strategies. The exercise highlighted new tactics for blending conventional firepower with drones, aiming to boost operational readiness and combat effectiveness while emphasizing adaptability in future warfare.

The Indian Army demonstrated its burgeoning use of drone technology in tactical operations during 'Exercise Siyom Prahar', a three-day event in Arunachal Pradesh.

Conducted from September 8-10, the exercise validated the seamless integration of drones, enhancing combat readiness and adaptability to future warfare demands, according to Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, the Guwahati-based defence spokesperson.

Highlighted were new tactics for integrating drone inputs with traditional military strategies, emphasizing rapid decision-making and precision strikes. The exercise underscored the Army's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to maintain operational superiority and combat effectiveness.

