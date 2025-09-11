Harnessing Drones: Revolutionizing Battlefield Strategies in Arunachal Pradesh

The Indian Army demonstrated its burgeoning use of drone technology in tactical operations during 'Exercise Siyom Prahar', a three-day event in Arunachal Pradesh.

Conducted from September 8-10, the exercise validated the seamless integration of drones, enhancing combat readiness and adaptability to future warfare demands, according to Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, the Guwahati-based defence spokesperson.

Highlighted were new tactics for integrating drone inputs with traditional military strategies, emphasizing rapid decision-making and precision strikes. The exercise underscored the Army's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to maintain operational superiority and combat effectiveness.