Bhogapuram Airport Nears Operational Readiness with Successful Validation Flight

GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited achieved a milestone with a successful validation flight at Bhogapuram Airport. The exercise, involving an Air India aircraft, verified key operational facets, fulfilling Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) regulations.

This development positions Bhogapuram Airport to drive economic growth in Andhra Pradesh, enhancing regional connectivity and fostering industries. It promises to generate employment, encourage trade, and unlock tourism potential, solidifying Visakhapatnam as a crucial eastern economic hub.

The airport, envisioned as a long-term catalyst by the GMR Group, is over 90 percent completed and boasts a Public-Private Partnership model. With an initial capacity of six million passengers annually, it features a future-ready infrastructure, including an aerotropolis and a dedicated cargo terminal.