Bhogapuram Airport Nears Operational Readiness with Successful Validation Flight

GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited successfully conducted a validation flight at the upcoming Bhogapuram Airport. This marked a crucial step towards acquiring an aerodrome license and enables the commencement of commercial operations. The airport is expected to play a pivotal role in boosting economic growth and connectivity in Andhra Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 04-01-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 14:52 IST
GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited achieved a milestone with a successful validation flight at Bhogapuram Airport. The exercise, involving an Air India aircraft, verified key operational facets, fulfilling Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) regulations.

This development positions Bhogapuram Airport to drive economic growth in Andhra Pradesh, enhancing regional connectivity and fostering industries. It promises to generate employment, encourage trade, and unlock tourism potential, solidifying Visakhapatnam as a crucial eastern economic hub.

The airport, envisioned as a long-term catalyst by the GMR Group, is over 90 percent completed and boasts a Public-Private Partnership model. With an initial capacity of six million passengers annually, it features a future-ready infrastructure, including an aerotropolis and a dedicated cargo terminal.

