Modi's Historic Manipur Visit Amid Ethnic Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Manipur on September 13 to unveil Rs 8,500 crore worth of projects, addressing criticism for previously not visiting amidst ethnic violence. The visit includes development initiatives in Churachandpur and Imphal, with heightened security measures in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 11-09-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 21:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Manipur on September 13, in an effort to address ongoing ethnic tensions and criticism from opposition parties over his absence amidst violence. During his visit, Modi will unveil development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore, emphasizing his commitment to the northeastern state.

The Prime Minister's itinerary includes laying foundation stones for projects valued at Rs 7,300 crore in Churachandpur, predominantly inhabited by the Kuki community. Additionally, infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,200 crore will be inaugurated in Imphal, a Meitei-majority area, highlighting Modi's focused approach in addressing regional disparities.

Security has been heightened in anticipation of the visit, with both state and central forces deployed extensively around Kangla Fort in Imphal and Peace Ground in Churachandpur. The strategic significance of Modi's visit is reflected in the measures taken, with the local government issuing advisories for attendees and reinforcing security provisions.

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

