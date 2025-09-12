Left Menu

Bolsonaro's Political Future in Peril: Supreme Court Convicts Former President

Brazilian Supreme Court justices have convicted former President Jair Bolsonaro on five counts related to an attempted coup following his 2022 electoral defeat. The ruling highlights political divisions and could strain relations with the U.S. Bolsonaro remains a significant political figure in Brazil despite his legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 12-09-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 00:59 IST
Bolsonaro
  • Country:
  • Brazil

In a landmark ruling, the Brazilian Supreme Court has convicted former President Jair Bolsonaro on five counts, including charges of attempting a coup to cling to power after his 2022 election loss. The decision has exposed deep political rifts within the country, with reactions varying sharply among the populace.

The justices' ruling may lead to Bolsonaro facing decades in prison. Bolsonaro, who remains under house arrest, has denied wrongdoing and plans to appeal the decision to the full Supreme Court. His case has drawn international attention, with U.S. President Donald Trump labeling the legal proceedings a 'witch hunt' and threatening tariffs on Brazilian goods.

As the trial transpires, there is anticipation over whether Bolsonaro's political allies will seek amnesty through Congress, or if the former president will designate an heir to challenge current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Meanwhile, potential U.S. sanctions loom, poised to impact Brazil's tumultuous political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

