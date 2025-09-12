US-Venezuela Speedboat Clash: Controversy Over Military Strike

The US military strike on a Venezuelan speedboat accused of drug trafficking has sparked widespread controversy. The Trump administration asserts that the vessel held members of the Tren de Aragua gang, prompting questions from Congress regarding the attack's legality and necessity.

While the administration labels the strike self-defense against cartels, its justification has drawn bipartisan congressional criticism. Some lawmakers view the strike as an overreach of executive authority, arguing that the military is not to be used for law enforcement.

Venezuela's authorities have countered the US claims, asserting that the strike amounted to murder and questioning the identification of Tren de Aragua members. The incident continues to unravel diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)