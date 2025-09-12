Left Menu

US-Venezuela Speedboat Clash: Controversy Over Military Strike

A US military strike on a Venezuelan speedboat has led to a debate over executive authority and military use. The Trump administration claims self-defense against drug cartels, while critics question its legal justification. Venezuela accuses the US of murder, further complicating international relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-09-2025 05:47 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 05:47 IST
US-Venezuela Speedboat Clash: Controversy Over Military Strike
  • Country:
  • United States

The US military strike on a Venezuelan speedboat accused of drug trafficking has sparked widespread controversy. The Trump administration asserts that the vessel held members of the Tren de Aragua gang, prompting questions from Congress regarding the attack's legality and necessity.

While the administration labels the strike self-defense against cartels, its justification has drawn bipartisan congressional criticism. Some lawmakers view the strike as an overreach of executive authority, arguing that the military is not to be used for law enforcement.

Venezuela's authorities have countered the US claims, asserting that the strike amounted to murder and questioning the identification of Tren de Aragua members. The incident continues to unravel diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Bid to Oust Fed Governor Sparks Legal Battle

Trump's Bid to Oust Fed Governor Sparks Legal Battle

 Global
2
Fujian Aircraft Carrier: China's Maritime Power on Display

Fujian Aircraft Carrier: China's Maritime Power on Display

 Global
3
US-Venezuela Speedboat Clash: Controversy Over Military Strike

US-Venezuela Speedboat Clash: Controversy Over Military Strike

 United States
4
Tech Titans to Invest Billions in UK Data Centers

Tech Titans to Invest Billions in UK Data Centers

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025