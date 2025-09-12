BJP's Rao Slams Rahul Gandhi's Vote Theft Allegations

GVL Narasimha Rao, a prominent Bharatiya Janata Party leader, has dismissed allegations of 'vote theft' leveled by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Rao argues that historical election trends demonstrate that Gandhi's claims lack foundation, pointing out that Congress' decline began long before Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014.

Rao stated that the Congress party's fall can be traced back to 1989, following a landslide victory in 1984 under Rajiv Gandhi. Subsequently, Congress' vote share dramatically decreased, hitting a historic low in 2014. Challenges to Congress by parties like Janata Dal and leaders such as VP Singh raise questions about Gandhi's labeling them as 'vote thieves', he added.

Rao went on to criticize Congress' alliances with opposition veterans who once defeated it, such as Sharad Pawar and Lalu Prasad Yadav. He questioned Rahul Gandhi's stance on aligning with these 'vote chors'. Meanwhile, Gandhi stands firm, promising proof of electoral fraud, accusing the Election Commission of India of complicity.