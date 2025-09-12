Left Menu

BJP's Anurag Thakur Criticizes Congress-RJD Stage for Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

BJP MP Anurag Thakur criticized Congress and RJD for allowing Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to speak at an INDIA bloc event in Bihar. Thakur questioned Stalin's views on Lord Ram and the Ram Temple. The political backdrop also included tension over DMK leader Durai Murugan's comments on Tamil Nadu's governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 11:57 IST
BJP MP Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp political exchange, BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Friday raised concerns about the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) providing a platform for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at the INDIA bloc event in Bihar, accusing Stalin of disrespecting Lord Ram and opposing the Ayodhya Ram Temple's construction.

Addressing reporters in Patna, Thakur questioned the presence of Stalin on the stage, citing past comments by Stalin's son against Sanatan traditions. He criticized the Congress and RJD for their decision in light of Tamil Nadu Minister Durai Murugan's recent disparagement of Bihar's political climate.

During discussions on the nationwide Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, Murugan drew a comparison between Tamil Nadu and Bihar, praising Tamil Nadu's leadership and political awareness. This highlighted ongoing political tensions amid preparations assessed by the Election Commission in a recent Chief Electoral Officers' conference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

