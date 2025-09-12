Left Menu

Explosive SIT Report Unveils Alleged Cartel with Pakistani Links in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claims an explosive SIT report reveals alleged Pakistani links involving Congress president Gaurav Gogoi. The report is said to uncover a cartel aiming to undermine the nation’s development. Sarma emphasizes the report's seriousness, dismisses theatrics, and awaits cabinet discussion post-BTC elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 12-09-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 14:10 IST
The Assam government is on the brink of unveiling what is being termed an 'explosive' report by the SIT, allegedly linking Congress president Gaurav Gogoi to a Pakistani citizen. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claims the report, poised to be discussed by the cabinet following the BTC elections, reveals a cartel seeking to sabotage India's developmental initiatives.

According to Sarma, significant documents posing national security threats were unearthed. While assuring transparency post-cabinet discussion, he urged for a serious discourse free from sensationalism. The report, reportedly containing substantial findings over 96 pages, implicates several entities in attempts to defame the country's progress.

The controversy also intersects with political tensions, as Sarma counters Gogoi's criticisms about personal credibility and media portrayal. The accusations extend to larger political narratives involving Rahul Gandhi and recent contentious statements in Bihar, highlighting the charged atmosphere leading to the forthcoming electoral events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

