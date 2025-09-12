Left Menu

Suspect Apprehended in Charlie Kirk's Fatal Shooting

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the arrest of a suspect in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at a Utah university. The suspect was turned in by an acquaintance, according to Trump during his interview with Fox News.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-09-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 17:41 IST
Suspect Apprehended in Charlie Kirk's Fatal Shooting
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that law enforcement officials have apprehended a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The incident occurred at a Utah university, stirring nationwide attention and concerns about campus safety.

Speaking to Fox News, President Trump expressed confidence in the apprehension, stating, 'I think we have him.' He further elaborated that the suspect was turned in by an associate, aiding the swift progress of the investigation.

The tragic event has prompted a wider discussion on issues surrounding gun violence and security measures necessary in educational settings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harish Rawat Criticizes Financial Aid for Uttarakhand as Insufficient

Harish Rawat Criticizes Financial Aid for Uttarakhand as Insufficient

 India
2
Political Turmoil in Turkey: Financial Markets Brace for Key Court Ruling

Political Turmoil in Turkey: Financial Markets Brace for Key Court Ruling

 Global
3
Delhi Police Nabs Cyber Crime Couple

Delhi Police Nabs Cyber Crime Couple

 India
4
Wall Street's Rising Tide: AI and Rate Cut Expectations Boost Markets

Wall Street's Rising Tide: AI and Rate Cut Expectations Boost Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025