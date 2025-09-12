Suspect Apprehended in Charlie Kirk's Fatal Shooting

In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that law enforcement officials have apprehended a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The incident occurred at a Utah university, stirring nationwide attention and concerns about campus safety.

Speaking to Fox News, President Trump expressed confidence in the apprehension, stating, 'I think we have him.' He further elaborated that the suspect was turned in by an associate, aiding the swift progress of the investigation.

The tragic event has prompted a wider discussion on issues surrounding gun violence and security measures necessary in educational settings.

(With inputs from agencies.)