Rahul Gandhi Criticizes PM Modi's Brief Manipur Visit Amid 'Vote Chori' Allegations

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned PM Narendra Modi's planned visit to Manipur, alleging that it overlooks the pressing 'vote chori' issue—electoral malpractice in India. Gandhi insisted the visit could be seen as superficial and urged attention to electoral integrity. Modi's multi-state tour involves developmental projects worth Rs 71,850 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 17:47 IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his upcoming visit to Manipur, labeling it a distraction from the 'vote chori' issue—alleged electoral misdeeds overshadowing India. Gandhi remarked that while the visit is welcomed, it diverts from addressing electoral malpractice in the nation.

Addressing media in Gujarat, Gandhi acknowledged the importance of Modi's visit to the strife-torn state but emphasized broader national concerns. He noted the persistence of electoral malpractice in states like Haryana and Maharashtra, urging firm action on what he termed 'Vote Chori'.

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh expressed disdain over Modi's brief planned visit to Manipur, slated for September 13. Criticizing the fleeting three-hour duration, Ramesh questioned the trip's efficacy. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister will cover multiple states from September 13-15 for projects worth Rs 71,850 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

